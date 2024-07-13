Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 440.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,040.11. The company had a trading volume of 367,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,458. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,038.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

