Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 6,332,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,466. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

