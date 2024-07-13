Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALL opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

