Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Acquires A$24,750.00 in Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu purchased 2,750,000 shares of Alma Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($16,722.97).
Valentine Chitalu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Valentine Chitalu bought 2,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).
Alma Metals Price Performance
Alma Metals Company Profile
