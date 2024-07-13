Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $69.51 million and $524,279.66 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006531 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Profile
Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
