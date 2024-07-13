Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,449,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

