Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in June

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 1,061,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSMY remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,367,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,750. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0836 dividend. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

