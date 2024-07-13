Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Performance

AIF opened at C$54.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 201.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$55.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

