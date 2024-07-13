American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AXL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 967,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

