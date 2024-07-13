American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 1.6%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $55.74. 35,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,059% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
