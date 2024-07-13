American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 1.6%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGYGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $55.74. 35,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,059% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 3.45% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.