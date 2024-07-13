American International Group’s (AIG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

