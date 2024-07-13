Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $495.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $462.89.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $446.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.41. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

