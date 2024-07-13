AMH Equity Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 161,307 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience accounts for approximately 9.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.05% of Harvard Bioscience worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 93,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,349.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,520,349.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 160,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.85.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.