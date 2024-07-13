AMH Equity Ltd Increases Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems makes up about 1.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.50% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 26,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.