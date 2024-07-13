AMH Equity Ltd Makes New $363,000 Investment in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Maris-Tech Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Maris-Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

