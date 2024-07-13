AMH Equity Ltd Makes New $363,000 Investment in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Maris-Tech Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Maris-Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maris-Tech
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.