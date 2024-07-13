Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.0 million-$112.0 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $1.56 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

