Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.0 million-$112.0 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AP
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
Featured Stories
