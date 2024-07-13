Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Amundi stock remained flat at $68.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. Amundi has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.