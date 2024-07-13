Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.
Amundi Stock Performance
Amundi stock remained flat at $68.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. Amundi has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $78.25.
Amundi Company Profile
