Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.64. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

