Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $28.25

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.1 %
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 206,234 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
