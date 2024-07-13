Analysts Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

WesBanco stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WesBanco by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

