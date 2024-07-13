Analyzing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BTC Digital and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 6 6 0 0 1.50

Upstart has a consensus price target of $21.65, indicating a potential downside of 20.14%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Upstart -32.59% -27.89% -9.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.36 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Upstart $513.56 million 4.64 -$240.13 million ($2.06) -13.16

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

