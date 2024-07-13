Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Shares Up 0.4%

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.01). 20,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.00).

Animalcare Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.75. The company has a market cap of £141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,750.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Animalcare Group

In other Animalcare Group news, insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.88), for a total value of £214,245 ($274,426.80). 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.