Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

AON has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $17.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $298.13 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

Get Our Latest Report on AON

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.