Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Aozora Bank stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
About Aozora Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aozora Bank
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.