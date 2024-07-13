Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Aozora Bank stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

