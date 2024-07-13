Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

