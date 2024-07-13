Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $145.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.