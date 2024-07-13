Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 59,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,418. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $223,692.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,007.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.