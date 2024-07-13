Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 31st

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 6.7 %

ARBKL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

