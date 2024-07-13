Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 31st

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 6.7 %
ARBKL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.