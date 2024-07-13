Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Down 24.0% in June

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

ANET stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,179. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.