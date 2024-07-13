Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arkema Price Performance

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.76. 8,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

About Arkema

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $3.7363 dividend. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

