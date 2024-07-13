ARPA (ARPA) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.75 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market capitalization of $58.30 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARPA has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04019168 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,523,312.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

