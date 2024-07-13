Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 10.6% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.02. 603,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 769,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

