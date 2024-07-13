Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.98. 174,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

