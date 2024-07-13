ASD Price Tops $0.0384 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.29 or 1.00011905 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068617 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0378508 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,374,152.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.