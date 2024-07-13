Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,675. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.86 and a fifty-two week high of $316.06.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $3.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

