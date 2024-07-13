ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.29

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.29 and traded as high as C$39.85. ATCO shares last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 151,767 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

