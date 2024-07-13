Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

