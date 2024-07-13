Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Auddia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AUUD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 40,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

