Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 51.1% in June

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 90,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

