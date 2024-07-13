AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,922.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,872.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,878.12. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

