Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $251.85 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.76 or 0.00044014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.16 billion and approximately $251.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,761,666 coins and its circulating supply is 394,415,296 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

