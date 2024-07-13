Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $819.28 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.54 or 0.00009456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.61 or 1.00052587 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,803,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,792,851.04226097 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.53958575 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $27,338,405.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.