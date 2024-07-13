Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $823.72 million and $23.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00009495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,807,854 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,792,851.04226097 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.53958575 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $27,338,405.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

