Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

