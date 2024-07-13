Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Update

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Azitra Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of AZTR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,460. Azitra has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azitra had a negative return on equity of 237.52% and a negative net margin of 1,644.90%.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

