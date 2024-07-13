Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 11.4%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 226,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 94,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.