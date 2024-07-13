AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

