B. Riley Raises Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $36.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

