Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2,027.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

