BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.35.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

